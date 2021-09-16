U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Conley, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, cleans the visor of a flight helmet at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2021. 52nd Fighter Wing AFE personnel supply, inspect, prepare and repair flight gear used by the 480th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:01 Photo ID: 6855144 VIRIN: 210916-F-SS755-0215 Resolution: 6569x4380 Size: 7.51 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.