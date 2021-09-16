Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Conley, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, cleans the visor of a flight helmet at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2021. 52nd Fighter Wing AFE personnel supply, inspect, prepare and repair flight gear used by the 480th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    OSS
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Agile Combat Emloyment

