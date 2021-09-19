1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. Jared Key, a combat engineer with Bravo Company “Beasts,” 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, explains the magazine functions of the M17 handgun to a group of Polish cadets during a demonstration of equipment in Karliki, Poland, Sept. 19, 2021. As of July 2021, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, based out of Fort Riley, Kansas, is the eighth rotation of an armored brigade combat team in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger/RELEASED)

