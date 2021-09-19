1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland

A Soldier with Bravo Company “Beasts,” 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division operates an Assault Breacher Vehicle (ABV) during a demonstration in Karliki, Poland, Sept. 19, 2021. The ABV is used for clearing mines and explosives on the battlefield to ensure safety for Soldiers on foot. The 1BEB is currently deployed in Poland to support Atlantic Resolve, which is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative that enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger/RELEASED)

