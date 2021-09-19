1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland

U.S. Army Capt. Mitchell Ables (left), commander of Bravo Company “Beasts,” 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and 2nd Lt. Victor Perez (middle), a platoon leader also with 1BEB, speaks with Capt. Piotr Zubaszewski (right) of the Polish Armed Forces during a demonstration of equipment in Karliki, Poland, Sept. 19, 2021. The 1BEB is currently deployed on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, a NATO-led operation to increase deterrence and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger/RELEASED)

