    1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland [Image 2 of 4]

    1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Mitchell Ables (left), commander of Bravo Company “Beasts,” 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and 2nd Lt. Victor Perez (middle), a platoon leader also with 1BEB, speaks with Capt. Piotr Zubaszewski (right) of the Polish Armed Forces during a demonstration of equipment in Karliki, Poland, Sept. 19, 2021. The 1BEB is currently deployed on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, a NATO-led operation to increase deterrence and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

