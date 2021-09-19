U.S. Army Capt. Mitchell Ables (left), commander of Bravo Company “Beasts,” 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and 2nd Lt. Victor Perez (middle), a platoon leader also with 1BEB, speaks with Capt. Piotr Zubaszewski (right) of the Polish Armed Forces during a demonstration of equipment in Karliki, Poland, Sept. 19, 2021. The 1BEB is currently deployed on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, a NATO-led operation to increase deterrence and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 03:56
|Photo ID:
|6855129
|VIRIN:
|210918-Z-CF712-1002
|Resolution:
|4906x3389
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
