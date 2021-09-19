1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Guomin Tan (left), a vehicle operator with Bravo Company “Beasts,” 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, helps a Polish cadet into an Assault Breacher Vehicle at an equipment demonstration in Karliki, Poland, Sept. 19, 2021. The 1BEB is deployed in Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa have led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by rotating units based in the U.S. to Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger/RELEASED)

