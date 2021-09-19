U.S. Army Pfc. Guomin Tan (left), a vehicle operator with Bravo Company “Beasts,” 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, helps a Polish cadet into an Assault Breacher Vehicle at an equipment demonstration in Karliki, Poland, Sept. 19, 2021. The 1BEB is deployed in Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa have led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by rotating units based in the U.S. to Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 03:56
|Photo ID:
|6855131
|VIRIN:
|210918-Z-CF712-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts demonstration in Karliki, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
