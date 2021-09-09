Participants in the Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, pose for a photo after sharing their experiences, Sept. 9, 2021. After the event, those in attendance received gift bags with resources like a pocket journal, local crisis resource directory and a Mental Health Peer Alliance bookmark. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
Storytellers: Narratives on mental health
