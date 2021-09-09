Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Storytellers: Narratives on mental health [Image 1 of 5]

    Storytellers: Narratives on mental health

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Mann, 18th Security Forces Squadron installation security NCO in charge, speaks at a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The event was one of several events planned for Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, which aims to start conversations and share information about the often stigmatized subject. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021
    Photo ID: 6854897
    VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1008
    Resolution: 6783x4643
    Size: 19.06 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Storytellers: Narratives on mental health [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Storytellers: Narratives on mental health

