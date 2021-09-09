Sarah Russell, right, founder and creator of the Mental Health Peer Alliance, speaks during a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The event aimed to foster connection and allow people to feel comfortable reaching out if they’re in need, with several participants staying after the event to talk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6854900
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-ZJ963-1020
|Resolution:
|5567x3712
|Size:
|13.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Storytellers: Narratives on mental health [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Storytellers: Narratives on mental health
LEAVE A COMMENT