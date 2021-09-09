Sarah Russell, right, founder and creator of the Mental Health Peer Alliance, speaks during a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The event aimed to foster connection and allow people to feel comfortable reaching out if they’re in need, with several participants staying after the event to talk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 21:05 Photo ID: 6854900 VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1020 Resolution: 5567x3712 Size: 13.51 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Storytellers: Narratives on mental health [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.