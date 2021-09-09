Sarah Russell, founder and creator of the Mental Health Peer Alliance, speaks during a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The Mental Health Peer Alliance functions as an outpatient support system for those who struggle with mental illness, encouraging connection and friendship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6854898
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-ZJ963-1016
|Resolution:
|6041x4485
|Size:
|15.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Storytellers: Narratives on mental health
