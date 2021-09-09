Sarah Russell, founder and creator of the Mental Health Peer Alliance, speaks during a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The Mental Health Peer Alliance functions as an outpatient support system for those who struggle with mental illness, encouraging connection and friendship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 21:05 Photo ID: 6854898 VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1016 Resolution: 6041x4485 Size: 15.26 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Storytellers: Narratives on mental health [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.