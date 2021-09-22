Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron awaits clearance to take off for a night flying training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Kadena Airmen regularly train to maintain their capability to provide unrivaled air power in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)

