An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron awaits clearance to take off for a night flying training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Kadena Airmen regularly train to maintain their capability to provide unrivaled air power in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6854881
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-SI013-374
|Resolution:
|6846x4564
|Size:
|26.33 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
