Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk

A pilot assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron and two maintainers from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron review an F-15C Eagle maintenance log during pre-flight checks prior to a night flying training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Kadena Airmen regularly train to maintain their capability to provide unrivaled air power in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP