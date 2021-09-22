Airmen from 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an F-15C Eagle from the 44th Fighter Squadron to launch prior to a night flying training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. The routine training mission ensured Kadena’s continued readiness to deliver air superiority for the defense of Japan and regional stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6854880
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-SI013-241
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.42 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT