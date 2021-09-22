Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk [Image 6 of 8]

    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron performs pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle prior to a night flying training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. This routine training mission ensured Kadena’s continued readiness to deliver air superiority for the defense of Japan and regional stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6854882
    VIRIN: 210922-F-SI013-092
    Resolution: 6845x4563
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk
    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk
    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk
    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk
    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk
    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk
    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk
    Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    F-15
    Pacific Air Forces
    US Air Force
    5th Air Force
    Indo-Pacific Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT