Kadena Bats Fly at Dusk

A pilot assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron performs pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle prior to a night flying training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. This routine training mission ensured Kadena’s continued readiness to deliver air superiority for the defense of Japan and regional stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)

