MCICOM Command leaders/leadership visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley, right, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Command, and Col. Lance Lewis, left, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni commanding officer, speak with Mark DeSanders, the director of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron’s fuels logistics department, during an installation visit at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 20, 2021. Conley and MCICOM’s command sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Radel, visited the air station to provide direction and discuss how to optimize support for operating forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP