MCICOM Command leaders/leadership visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley, Marine Corps Installations Command’s commanding general, speaks with Pfc. Marissa Malloy, a postal clerk with Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron, at a breakfast with the squadron’s junior Marines during an installation visit at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 20, 2021. Conley and MCICOM’s command sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Radel, visited the air station to provide direction and discuss how to optimize support for operating forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

