MCICOM Command leaders/leadership visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Command, thanks members of the mother and infant care center at the Robert M. Casey Naval Family Branch Clinic during an installation visit at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 20, 2021. Conley and MCICOM’s command sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Radel, visited the air station to provide direction and discuss how to optimize support for operating forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

