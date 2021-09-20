Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCICOM Command leaders/leadership visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 2 of 6]

    MCICOM Command leaders/leadership visits MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Radel, right, command sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Command, speaks with Gunnery Sgt. Robert Pedrotti, left, an air traffic control tower chief with Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron, and Sgt. Erika Mellon, an ATC Marine with H&HS, during an installation visit at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 20, 2021. Conley and MCICOM’s command sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Radel, visited the air station to provide direction and discuss how to optimize support for operating forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 20:34
    Photo ID: 6854871
    VIRIN: 210920-M-EL370-1185
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    personnel
    interaction
    MCICOM
    visit

