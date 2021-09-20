MCICOM Command leaders/leadership visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Radel, right, command sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Command, speaks with Gunnery Sgt. Robert Pedrotti, left, an air traffic control tower chief with Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron, and Sgt. Erika Mellon, an ATC Marine with H&HS, during an installation visit at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 20, 2021. Conley and MCICOM’s command sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Radel, visited the air station to provide direction and discuss how to optimize support for operating forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

