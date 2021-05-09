La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida

Louisiana National Guard engineer work teams assigned to the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 225th Engineer Brigade completed the massive build of a 24-Bay Improved Ribbon Bridge (IBR), Jean Lafitte, La., Sept. 5, 2021. During Hurricane Ida’s initial impact, the only bridge leading into the community of Barrataria was destroyed due to the strong storm surge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Steven McCoppin)

