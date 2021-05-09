Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida [Image 2 of 4]

    La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida

    LAFITTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard engineer work teams assigned to the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 225th Engineer Brigade completed the massive build of a 24-Bay Improved Ribbon Bridge (IBR), Jean Lafitte, La., Sept. 5, 2021. During Hurricane Ida’s initial impact, the only bridge leading into the community of Barrataria was destroyed due to the strong storm surge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Steven McCoppin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 19:05
    Photo ID: 6854705
    VIRIN: 210905-Z-D0491-0025
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 384.43 KB
    Location: LAFITTE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida
    La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida
    La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida
    La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT