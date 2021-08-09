Cars cross an Improved Ribbon Bridge after Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Sept. 8, 2021. Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 225th Engineer Brigade constructed the temporary floating bridge after storm surge from Ida damaged the only bridge that connects to Barataria. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 19:05 Photo ID: 6854706 VIRIN: 210908-Z-JP966-1066 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 568.41 KB Location: LAFITTE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Madalyn McQuillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.