Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 225th Engineer Brigade work to fill super sacks that assist in flooding blockade, Des Allemands, La., Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6854704
|VIRIN:
|210902-Z-PF319-2017
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|468.01 KB
|Location:
|DES ALLEMANDS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida
