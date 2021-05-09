Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company ferry emergency responders and equipment from Lafitte to Barataria to assist locals with recovery efforts, Jean Lafitte, La., Sept. 4, 2021. The only bridge to Barataria was damaged during Hurricane Ida and was rendered inoperable. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Steven McCoppin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 19:05 Photo ID: 6854707 VIRIN: 210905-Z-D0491-0023 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 426.67 KB Location: LAFITTE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard builds bridges, clears roads to recovery after Ida [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.