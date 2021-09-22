Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, who now serves as director of Army Emergency Relief (AER), met with company commanders and their first sergeants America’s First Corps, facilitating a forum about the program’s accomplishments, areas for improvement, and the future of AER, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sep. 21, 2021. According to AER’s website, zero-interest loans, grants, and educational scholarships are available through AER, ensuring no Soldier faces financial hardship on their own. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)
