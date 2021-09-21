Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, who now serves as director of Army Emergency Relief (AER), met with senior military spouses during a lunch forum, providing unique statistics about AER and the special role of FRP counselors in putting Soldiers on a path to financial success, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sep. 21, 2021. According to AER’s website, the program has provided two billion dollars to nearly four million Soldiers, including one billion dollars since 9/11. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US