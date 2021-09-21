Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, center, who now serves as director of Army Emergency Relief (AER), met with AER and Financial Readiness Program (FRP) representatives, facilitating a forum about the program’s accomplishments, areas for improvement, and the future of AER, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sep. 21, 2021. According to AER’s website, the program was founded in 1942 by Secretary of War Henry Stimson and Army Chief of Staff Gen. George C. Marshall. Charged with relieving undue financial stress on the force, AER serves the enduring priorities of the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)

