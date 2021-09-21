Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, center, who now serves as director of Army Emergency Relief (AER), met with AER and Financial Readiness Program (FRP) representatives, facilitating a forum about the program’s accomplishments, areas for improvement, and the future of AER, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sep. 21, 2021. According to AER’s website, financial assistance is available to Active Duty, Retired, and eligible Reserve Component Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)
Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM
