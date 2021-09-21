Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, center, who now serves as director of Army Emergency Relief (AER), met with AER and Financial Readiness Program (FRP) representatives, facilitating a forum about the program’s accomplishments, areas for improvement, and the future of AER, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sep. 21, 2021. According to AER’s website, financial assistance is available to Active Duty, Retired, and eligible Reserve Component Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)

