    Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM [Image 3 of 4]

    Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, center, who now serves as director of Army Emergency Relief (AER), met with AER and Financial Readiness Program (FRP) representatives, facilitating a forum about the program’s accomplishments, areas for improvement, and the future of AER, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sep. 21, 2021. According to AER’s website, financial assistance is available to Active Duty, Retired, and eligible Reserve Component Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 19:29
    Photo ID: 6854702
    VIRIN: 210921-A-NQ680-0003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of Army Emergency Relief Raymond Mason visits JBLM [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

