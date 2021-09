210908-N-SY758-1225 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) breaks away from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) after a replenishment-at-sea. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:16 Photo ID: 6853958 VIRIN: 210908-N-SY758-1225 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 809.14 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Replenishes at Sea [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.