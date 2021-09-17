GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications

210917-N-SY758-1051 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 17, 2021) Aircraft conduct carrier qualifications on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

