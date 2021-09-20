Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications [Image 19 of 20]

    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210920-N-SY758-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 20, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Kole Sturm, assigned to Navigation Department, stands Quartermaster of the Watch in the bridge of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during carrier qualifications. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6853986
    VIRIN: 210920-N-SY758-1016
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 985.32 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Certification
    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Certification
    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Certification
    GHWB Prepares for Flight Deck Certification
    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Certification
    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Certification
    GHWB Replenishes at Sea
    GHWB Replenishes at Sea
    GHWB Replenishes at Sea
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications
    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carrier Qualifications
    Atlantic Ocean
    Flight Deck
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT