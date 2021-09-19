GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications

210919-N-SY758-1133 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2021) A T-45C Goshawk aircraft, assigned to Training Air Wing (TW) 1, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). Chief of Naval Air Training is conducting carrier qualifications aboard GHWB. This is the first opportunity for student naval aviators from Training Air Wings 1 and 2 to launch from and land on an aircraft carrier at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6853975
|VIRIN:
|210919-N-SY758-1133
|Resolution:
|3264x2611
|Size:
|906.01 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
