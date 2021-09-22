Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 29, 2019. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate a combat zone. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

