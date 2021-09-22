Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 29, 2019. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate a combat zone. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 19:30
|Photo ID:
|6850696
|VIRIN:
|210922-M-CI314-1032
|Resolution:
|4680x3120
|Size:
|770.17 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
