U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, run through the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 22, 2021. Recruits executed the bayonet assault techniques learned previous to conducting the course. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6850692 VIRIN: 210922-M-CI314-1008 Resolution: 4445x2963 Size: 1010.32 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.