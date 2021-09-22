U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, run through the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 22, 2021. Recruits executed the bayonet assault techniques learned previous to conducting the course. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 19:30
|Photo ID:
|6850692
|VIRIN:
|210922-M-CI314-1008
|Resolution:
|4445x2963
|Size:
|1010.32 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
