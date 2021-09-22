Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 2 of 4]

    Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, run through the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 22, 2021. Recruits executed the bayonet assault techniques learned previous to conducting the course. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6850692
    VIRIN: 210922-M-CI314-1008
    Resolution: 4445x2963
    Size: 1010.32 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

