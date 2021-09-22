U.S. Marine Corps recruit Uriel A. Mendoza (left) and recruit Matthew G. Fitzpatrick (right) , recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, watch over gear during the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 22, 2021. Mendoza was recruited out of Houston, Texas with Recruiting Substation Humble in Houston, Texas. Fitzpatrick was recruited out of Aberdeen, Wash. with Recruiting Substation Lacy in Lacy, Wash. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6850693 VIRIN: 210922-M-CI314-1035 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 959.1 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.