Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Leo G. Alaniz, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completes the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 22, 2021. Alaniz was recruited out of San Antonio, Texas with Recruiting Substation Westlakes in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
