U.S. Marine Corps recruit Leo G. Alaniz, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completes the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 22, 2021. Alaniz was recruited out of San Antonio, Texas with Recruiting Substation Westlakes in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6850691 VIRIN: 210922-M-CI314-1019 Resolution: 3895x2597 Size: 461.7 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.