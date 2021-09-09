Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM [Image 3 of 9]

    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210909-N-GP724-1020 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Sep. 9, 2021) Seabees attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) level the ground in preparation for a container gym during a construction project at Naval Special Warfare Command at NAB Coronado, Sep. 9, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Alexander Perlman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6850548
    VIRIN: 210909-N-GP724-1020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM
    ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    NAB Coronado
    ACB 1
    WARCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT