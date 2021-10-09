ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM

210910-N-DK042-1032 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Sep. 10, 2021) Construction Electrician Jaedell Gresham and Utilitiesman Constructionman Tellas Phillips, both attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), even the ground for improvement work during a construction project at Naval Special Warfare Command at NAB Coronado, Sep. 10, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
