ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM

210910-N-DK042-1008 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Sep. 10, 2021) Engineering Aide Constructionman Duc Nguyen, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), writes down surveying results during a construction project at Naval Special Warfare Command at NAB Coronado, Sep. 10, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

