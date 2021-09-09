ACB 1 Builds a Gym at WARCOM

210909-N-GP724-1002 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Sep. 9, 2021) Seabees attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) lower a container gym during a construction project at Naval Special Warfare Command at NAB Coronado, Sep. 9, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Alexander Perlman)

