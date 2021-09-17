Chaplain (Maj.) Chester Olson, a chaplain at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, provides a special invocation at Lovers Point Park, Pacific Grove, Calif., Sept. 17, during the “Afghanistan Servicemembers Memorial” for the 13 service members killed in action at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:41 Photo ID: 6849728 VIRIN: 210922-A-IT218-004 Resolution: 6264x4281 Size: 13.18 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey, local community come together to remember fallen service members [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.