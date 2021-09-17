More than 200 people gather at Lovers Point Park, Pacific Grove, Calif., Sept. 17, for the “Afghanistan Servicemembers Memorial” for the 13 service members killed in action at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26.
Presidio of Monterey, local community come together to remember fallen service members
