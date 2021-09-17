From left, Master Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey T. Rooke, senior enlisted leader, Marine Corps Detachment, Presidio of Monterey, Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Archbold, and Sgt. Joan Lee salute for the national anthem at Lovers Point Park, Pacific Grove, Calif., Sept. 17, during the “Afghanistan Servicemembers Memorial” for the 13 service members killed in action at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:40 Photo ID: 6849725 VIRIN: 210922-A-IT218-001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.19 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey, local community come together to remember fallen service members [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.