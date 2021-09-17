Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey, local community come together to remember fallen service members [Image 5 of 8]

    Presidio of Monterey, local community come together to remember fallen service members

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Sailors salute for the national anthem at Lovers Point Park, Pacific Grove, Calif., Sept. 17, during the “Afghanistan Servicemembers Memorial” for the 13 service members killed in action at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    This work, Presidio of Monterey, local community come together to remember fallen service members [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

