Jenn Page, a transportation counselor with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center-Stuttgart, discusses how to properly assist customers with their outbound shipping documents with one of her coworkers at the LRC-Stuttgart’s Personal Property Processing Office. Page was selected as the LRC-Stuttgart employee of the month for August 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 03:52 Photo ID: 6849199 VIRIN: 210922-A-SM279-123 Resolution: 3024x2100 Size: 1.17 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC-Stuttgart transportation counselor says moving can be hectic but help is available [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.