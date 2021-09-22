LRC-Stuttgart transportation counselor says moving can be hectic but help is available

Jenn Page, a transportation counselor with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center-Stuttgart, conducts a transportation brief with community members stationed in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart area of operation. Page said she enjoys her job. Moving can be hectic, she said, and easing peoples’ minds while making the moving process a little easier for them is very rewarding. Page was selected as the LRC-Stuttgart employee of the month for August 2021.

