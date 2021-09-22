LRC-Stuttgart transportation counselor says moving can be hectic but help is available

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jenn Page, a transportation counselor with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jenn Page, a transportation counselor with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center-Stuttgart, discusses how to properly assist customers with their outbound shipping documents with one of her coworkers at the LRC-Stuttgart’s Personal Property Processing Office. Page was selected as the LRC-Stuttgart employee of the month for August 2021. see less | View Image Page

Name: Jenn Page



Job title: Transportation Counselor



Assigned: Personal Property Processing Office, Logistics Readiness Center-Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany



Experience: I’ve served with LRC-Stuttgart since June of 2020. Before coming to LRC-Stuttgart I was an elementary school substitute teacher and a front office administrative specialist with the Department of Defense Education Activity here in Stuttgart for more than three years. I also worked at the Teen Center here as a child and youth program assistant.



Hometown: Stafford, Virginia



Family: I’m married to my husband, Steve, for 21 years. We have a daughter, Jaelyn, who is 19 years old and just graduated Stuttgart High School last year. And we have a son Evan, who is 26 years old.



Q: Can you explain what you do and what your team is responsible for at LRC-Stuttgart?



A: I provide briefings to incoming and outgoing members of the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community and explain to them how the moving process works. I make sure they understand what they are entitled to, and I make sure they understand the moving companies’ responsibilities to them as customers. The Personal Property Processing Office at LRC-Stuttgart is responsible for assisting all the service members and civilian employees and their families here with inbound and outbound transportation of household goods and unaccompanied baggage. We act a liaison between the community members at USAG Stuttgart and the moving companies that support them. This includes our quality control department personnel, who are there to assist our community members if they have any issues that they can’t resolve with their movers.



Q: Why is your team’s work at LRC-Stuttgart so important?



A: What we provide is important because a lot of our community members don’t understand what they are entitled to, and they don’t know how to navigate the system in a foreign country. We help them with completing all the required transportation forms and paperwork, and we help to make things as smooth as possible during their moves. This is our area of expertise. We are here to assist our community members with all their transportation needs and concerns.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I really enjoy my job. I love meeting different people in the community, and I love helping people. Moving can be a very hectic time. Having that opportunity to ease someone’s mind or to make what seems very difficult a little easier for them – I appreciate that and I enjoy that.



LRC-Stuttgart and 405th AFSB: When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC-Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart. LRC-Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.