India Company PX and Haircuts

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in line for haircuts at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 21, 2021. Recruits receive haircuts weekly. Drill instructors enforce personal hygiene and cleanliness throughout recruit training and ensure the grooming standards of the Marine Corps are met. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 Photo by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US