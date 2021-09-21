India Company PX and Haircuts

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, checks out of the px at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 21, 2021. Recruits received a list of supplies from their drill instructors. Recruits received a haircut afterwards. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
