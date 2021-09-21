U.S. Marine Corps recruit Joshua S. Rivera, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, grabs supplies at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 21, 2021. Recruits stocked up on the supplies they will need throughout recruit training. Rivera was recruited out of El Paso, Texas. with Recruiting Station El Paso, in El Paso, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 03:42 Photo ID: 6849176 VIRIN: 210921-M-DA549-1003 Resolution: 6038x4313 Size: 17.68 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company PX and Haircuts [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.