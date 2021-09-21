U.S. Marine Corps recruit Daniel N. Chapa, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 21, 2021. Recruits receive a haircut once a week throughout recruit training. Chapa was recruited out of Houston with Recruiting Station Houston, in Houston. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 03:42 Photo ID: 6849181 VIRIN: 210921-M-DA549-1015 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.77 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company PX and Haircuts [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.