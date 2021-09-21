Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company PX and Haircuts [Image 4 of 5]

    India Company PX and Haircuts

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Daniel N. Chapa, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 21, 2021. Recruits receive a haircut once a week throughout recruit training. Chapa was recruited out of Houston with Recruiting Station Houston, in Houston. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company PX and Haircuts [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

