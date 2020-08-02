Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments [Image 4 of 4]

    Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Joshua Farol with the 146th Civil Engineering Squadron, Emergency Management office, demonstrates decontamination line procedures during an annual CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive materials) course at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California February 8, 2020. Eliminating the legacy computer-based training, the newly enhanced CBRNE course now provides more quality hands-on learning opportunities for airmen participating. (California Air National Guard photo by U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

