Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Tara Neitzel and Senior Airman Joshua Farol, and Senior Airman Dan Pith, with the 146th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Emergency Management office, demonstrate decontamination line procedures during an annual CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) course at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California February 8, 2020. (California Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

Date Taken: 02.08.2020 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US